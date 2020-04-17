Kate Cota, of South Ryegate, has been named to the dean’s list for Academic Achievement for the winter 2020 term at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

