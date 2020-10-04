Kayla Horton, of Pike, N.H., is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. Kayla is a student at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H.
