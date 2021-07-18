Kaylynn Pinsonneault Named 2021 Rensselaer Medal Winner

Kaylynn Pinsonneault has been named a 2021 Rensselaer Medal Winner, an award given by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to high school juniors who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. Kaylynn is a student at Lyndon Institute, and is the daughter of Joseph and Stacy Pinsonneault of Lyndonville.
The Rensselaer Medal was first presented in 1916 with two purposes: to recognize the academic achievement of young men and women, and to motivate students toward careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Each participating high school is allowed to select one member of the junior class to be honored with the medal.
The merit scholarship, with a value of $30,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years (five years for the Bachelor of Architecture Program) for each medalist who is accepted and enrolled at RPI, located in Troy, N.Y.
