Kelsie Jardine Completes AmeriCorps Service; Begins Teaching Career Early

LYNDONVILLE – Kelsie Jardine, of Lyndonville, just completed her AmeriCorps volunteer work at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s Upward Bound program. This was Kelsie’s second service term as an AmeriCorps LEAP (Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program) member serving with Upward Bound where she assisted the program in ensuring a successful summer program that went virtual for first time ever.
Members focused on increasing student’s college aspirations, helping students complete college preparatory work including STEAM fields, and assisted students in understanding the transition into college. Kelsie began her first service term last summer with very little knowledge of the Upward Bound program, but dove in with passion and energy. Her experience and expertise has been a huge asset to the program over the past two years.
Kelsie was responsible for a “suite” of 4-6 students throughout the summer, tutored and mentored students, planned and ran activities and was responsible for teaching a couple core classes and elective classes. She built the curriculum for and taught a geometry class for the program and co taught a combined pre-calculus – statistics class. Kelsie also contributed to the program’s SAT prep program on Fridays, and designed and co-taught a new elective class called “virtual vans rides” with another member. This elective brought students on a virtual tour of some of the Northeast Kingdom’s finest attractions and focused on outdoor programming and education. Kelsie is a mentor to these young scholars and helped to keep them motivated, supported and productive all summer long.
Kelsie was scheduled to return to Thomas College in Waterville, Maine this fall to begin her senior year. She is working towards her bachelor’s degree in Education and plans to spend her career teaching high school math. Typically, this would be the year that Kelsie would spend student teaching to earn the remaining credits necessary to obtain a bachelor’s degree. However, she was offered a job teaching Statistics Calculus, Pre-calculus and Algebra Two at Lee Academy in Lee, Maine. This is an opportunity for Kelsie to begin her teaching career early, and this will allow her to graduate from Thomas at the end of the year and get her teaching license.
This isn’t something that is possible for most undergrad students, but Kelsie’s passion for teaching and dedication to her education has opened up this unique opportunity. Kelsie’s compassion for students, and helping people in general, is unmatched and her future students are really going to benefit from her support, advocacy and wealth of knowledge.
The AmeriCorps LEAP program at Northern Vermont University has had a tremendous impact on the local Upward Bound students. During their service, they taught, mentored and supported 43 students online from nine regional high schools in Vermont and New Hampshire over the course of the five week program. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound offered 18 different core academic courses via Zoom that challenge the students and helped to prepare them for the fall semester. The classes ranged from various math classes to English and writing, Financial Literacy and Cohort College Counseling classes. The LEAP Members also offered 12 online electives that included the opportunity to participate in Music, Creative Writing, Wellness and Yoga.
This summer, the students virtually toured 11 college campuses, including the University of Vermont, Middlebury College, Southern Maine Community College, both NVU-Lyndon and Johnson, and many others. Building upon these tours, eight “Major Aspirations” seminars were offered featuring an NVU–Lyndon UB alum whom shared stories about their path to college and then successful careers in the fields of engineering, medicine, architecture, forensics, criminal justice, education and global health.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. LEAP is a Vermont state AmeriCorps program hosted on the NVU-Lyndon campus. LEAP members focus on building capacity at host sites and providing STEAM education programming to prek-12 youth in the NEK through area nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.