Kevin Cattrell Named VEOP Educator of the Year
The Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs (VEOP) recently honored St. Johnsbury Academy teacher, Kevin Cattrell as the recipient of their 2023 Educator of the Year award. The VEOP Educator of the Year award is presented to a faculty member, tutor or administrator from any VEOP program who has made significant contributions to furthering educational opportunities for VEOP students.

Kevin is a Humanities teacher at SJA. Last March, he reached out to the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound program after one of his students talked to him about all of the benefits that she was receiving through the federal funded TRIO program. He was impressed with the opportunities that were presented to her and how excited she was about the program, and knew that he wanted to help out in any way he could. The NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound staff were immediately impressed with Kevin’s knowledge in the classroom, passion for education, and quiet and calm demeanor. They asked him to join their summer staff as an English teacher and also asked him to absorb some SAT prep courses – with training from one of their veteran teachers.

