Kevin Cattrell Named VEOP Educator of the Year

The Vermont Educational Opportunity Programs (VEOP) recently honored St. Johnsbury Academy teacher, Kevin Cattrell as the recipient of their 2023 Educator of the Year award. The VEOP Educator of the Year award is presented to a faculty member, tutor or administrator from any VEOP program who has made significant contributions to furthering educational opportunities for VEOP students.
Kevin is a Humanities teacher at SJA. Last March, he reached out to the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound program after one of his students talked to him about all of the benefits that she was receiving through the federal funded TRIO program. He was impressed with the opportunities that were presented to her and how excited she was about the program, and knew that he wanted to help out in any way he could. The NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound staff were immediately impressed with Kevin’s knowledge in the classroom, passion for education, and quiet and calm demeanor. They asked him to join their summer staff as an English teacher and also asked him to absorb some SAT prep courses – with training from one of their veteran teachers.
Kevin entered into a firmly established cohort of teachers – a group that had been working summers together at Upward Bound for years – and immediately fit in. He entered the program with an excitement and a desire to improve the lives of first generation and moderate income students. As he worked through the summer, he became more energized, more focused and committed to the values of TRIO – to provide the TRIO students the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school.
Kevin has a long history of bringing high standards for his students and works seemingly effortlessly to help students achieve their academic goals while being approachable and easy to work with. He was chosen as the VEOP Educator of the Year Award for his support about the goals of TRIO, our first generation and moderate income students, their families, and our community.
The TRIO Programs (initially just three programs) are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are referred to as TRIO. TRIO students are first generation college bound and from low to moderate income families and/or are students with disabilities.
Vermont’s TRIO programs are federally funded educational opportunity programs assisting over 7,500 middle school, high school and college bound adults throughout Vermont. Vermont’s TRIO programs include Talent Search and Educational Opportunity Centers, hosted by VSAC, and the college based Student Support Services, and Upward Bound. GEAR UP is another federally funded college access grant also hosted by VSAC. Combined, these programs receive over 8.5 million dollars in federal funds to promote access to and success in higher education for Vermont students.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest-income, first-generation, college-bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in 10 Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU – Lyndon. For more information, please contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000
