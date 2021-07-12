Kid Scoop Artistry

The following was sent to The Caledonian-Record as a Letter to the Editor from Ryan Millet, of Newark: “We just want to say thank you for the Art Fun we find in the kids corner. My son, Gunnar and I enjoy doing the activities together. Here are a couple pictures of the drawing a camel exercise Gunnar did. We hope you enjoy seeing as much as we enjoyed doing. Thank you.” The drawing exercise comes from the Art Fun section of the Kid Scoop page, which runs each week on the Education page in the newspaper. Thank you, Ryan and Gunnar, for reading Kid Scoop and enjoying the many diverse subjects that are featured each week! The Kid Scoop page is sponsored by Schill Insurance Group LLC, Passumpsic Savings Bank and Wells River Chevrolet. This particular Kid Scoop art project appeared on the July 7th Education page!

