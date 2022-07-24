Krista Sawyer, of Hardwick, recently received a master of education degree in Education, General from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., during its 160th commencement ceremonies in May 2022.
Krista Sawyer Earns Education Degree from Frostburg State University
