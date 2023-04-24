Kristin Williams, of Jefferson, N.H., was recently named to the online president’s list at Husson University, in Bangor, Maine. Williams was enrolled in Husson’s bachelor of science in Psychology program. Full-time online students who earn president’s list recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Courses for full-time online undergraduate students are offered over the course of seven weeks. This accelerated time frame provides adult learners with an opportunity to balance existing personal and professional commitments as they complete their studies.
