KTA Sponsors Lyndon Institute’s GO! Get Outside Campaign.

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute recently received a mini-grant that will enable the construction of a yurt platform on the LI property at Binney Woods as part of LI’s GO! Get Outside Campaign, provided through the Kingdom Trails Association (KTA).
Teachers Madeline Cobb, Jerald Leonard, Chris Manges and Jill Nichols applied for the grant to construct a four-season yurt on the land. The team often leads students on outdoor learning adventures and has been looking for opportunities to expand its offerings.
Manges, lead writer for the grant, said, “We’re thrilled to get this mini-grant. A yurt will make it possible to have overnight experiences or offer learning adventures in any kind of weather. The mini-grant will continue to foster an already strong relationship between KTA and LI. The goal is to have the LI community complete the structure by next fall.”
More information about both organizations can be found online at kingdomtrails.org and lyndoninstitute.org.
