Earlier this year, Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02) announced her nominations of 26 New Hampshire students for admission to three United States Service Academies. Of the 26 students, six were nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy, 10 to the U.S. Military Academy, and 10 to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to nominate these talented young men and women to attend our nation’s esteemed military academies,” said Kuster. “Preparing for military service is an admirable but difficult endeavor, and these students have shown they are up to the task. I know they will make our state and our country proud.”
The following area student achieved this honor: Evan Piette, of Littleton, who was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.
