FRANCONIA, NH — The Lafayette Regional School community gathered together on May 25th to celebrate their principal, Gordie Johnk. After 21 years of remarkable service, Johnk will retire this June.
The celebration of Johnk’s unwavering dedication to the students and staff of Lafayette began with a song, “Super Johnk” set to the tune of Superman, with original lyrics by retired first-grade teacher, Melissa Lanin, which she performed with the students. Current students and alumni from around the world created video messages of thanks and well wishes for their beloved principal. Former administrative assistant, Joyce Evans recited an entertaining and heartfelt poem highlighting her time with Johnk.
Speeches by fifth-grade teacher, Erica Sieberg, and former school board chair, Christi Gignac recognized Johnk’s unparalleled leadership and dedication to the students and staff at Lafayette. Under his leadership, LRS achieved remarkable success. In 2006 Lafayette was named a New Hampshire School of Excellence and, more recently, a National Blue Ribbon School in 2020.
Both Sieberg and Gignac acknowledged Johnk’s commitment to LRS students and staff went beyond the typical school hours. The creation of the Outdoor Classroom stands as but one testament to his unwavering dedication and lasting impact on the school. This labor-intensive project included many facets, from securing grant money to constructing the pavilion, ordering picnic tables, building flower boxes, spreading wood chips and building a fence with his tractor on weekends. Johnk did it all. In honor him, the staff named the Outdoor Classroom the “Johnk Yard.” The dedication was a small token of the immense appreciation the entire community holds.
To add to the festive atmosphere, the celebration ended with a video montage of the entire school dancing to “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” choreographed and produced by Library-Media Specialist Shelley Koehler. A potluck barbecue followed with many community volunteers coming together to make it a night of true celebration for an outstanding principal who will be greatly missed.
