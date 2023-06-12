FRANCONIA, NH — The Lafayette Regional School community gathered together on May 25th to celebrate their principal, Gordie Johnk. After 21 years of remarkable service, Johnk will retire this June.

The celebration of Johnk’s unwavering dedication to the students and staff of Lafayette began with a song, “Super Johnk” set to the tune of Superman, with original lyrics by retired first-grade teacher, Melissa Lanin, which she performed with the students. Current students and alumni from around the world created video messages of thanks and well wishes for their beloved principal. Former administrative assistant, Joyce Evans recited an entertaining and heartfelt poem highlighting her time with Johnk.

