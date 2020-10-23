Lakeway Student Seeks To Spread Kindness Around The World

LITTLETON, NH — Eight-years-old Haylee Jarvis, a third-grade student at Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton, recently participated in a writing contest at the school, which asked students to write a poem about “Happiness.” The winning poem would then be read out loud over the sound system at the school.
Haylee was excited to get a chance to write something for a chance to win. When her parents, Ed and Amanda Jarvis of Littleton, read the poem she wrote, they became very emotional and decided to share it with as many people as possible.
“It’s about how she wishes for Happiness in the world,” said Amanda. “Ed & I were and still are beyond proud of her writing … Specially with all that is going on in the world right now, everything she said in her writing hit hard and I truly hope her wish comes true.”
Along with submitting Haylee’s poem to the newspaper, her parents also shared it on Bells of Unity, and has already received 1700-plus likes.
My Wish
I Wish for Kindness within the World.
Kindness will spread with joy in our hearts.
Kindness is when you smile, and you are happy and you help.
Kindness is to have a goal to spread happiness.
Sometimes I picture Kindness around the world.
In Kindness I plant positive seeds.
Maybe one day my wish will come true!
By Haylee Jarvis
