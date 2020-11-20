Lancaster Elementary School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Liberty Frink, Sophie Marceau, Mia Robinson, Emma Simpson, Leeannah Sirois and Lila Staley.
Grade 7: Harper Brooks, Axcie Hamilton, Addyson Kenison, Kiara Koxarakis, Mina McCarthy, Nehal McCarthy, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Jacob Provencher and Madeline Rexford.
Grade 6: Chase Anthony, Chloe Gagnon, Olivia Lorenz, Isabelle Posthumus and Trevor Simino.
Grade 5: Tayah Ball, Reese Dubois, Olivia Forest, Laycee Ingerson, Jaicea Ladeau, Hailey Morgan, Lily Robinson and Connor Snowman.
Honors
Grade 8: Zoie Brown, Morgan Forest, Kaiden George, Jada Ingerson and Kamryn Ledger.
Grade 7: Cash Blanchard, Hailey Briere, Kenna Frith, Corbin Hayward, Kayden Keddy, Clayton Kipp, Talon McMann, Alex Nelson, Bethany Provencher, Reese Robinson, Degan Ryan, Jacob Silver and George Welch.
Grade 6: Sophie Bennett, Camden Bingham, Audrey Carrier, Blake Cyr, Mariyah George, Conner Gross, Mackenzie Morgan, Maren Riff, Harper Rowe, Kasen Smith, Peyton Webb and Isaac Wells.
Grade 5: Gracie Allin, Damean Collins, Darius Hayward, Korbyn Keddy, Hannah Kenison, Brennan McMann, Hannah Samson and Miranda Sirois.
