Lancaster Elementary School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Hailey Allin, Hailey Briere, Kenna Frith, Axcie Hamiliton, Alexis Hicks, Addyson Kenison, Kiara Koxarakis, Mina McCarthy, Nehal McCarthy, Alex Nelson, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Madeline Rexford, Reese Robinson, Jacob Silver and George Welch.
Grade 7: Chloe Gagnon, Jena Kenison, Olivia Lorenz, Tegan Martel, Isabelle Posthumus and Maren Riff.
Grade 6: Reese Dubois, Olivia Forest, Elizabeth Johnston, Hannah Kenison, Hailey Morgan, Olivia Packard, Lily Robinson and Kamryn Young.
Honors
Grade 8: Lillian Ingerson, Kayden Keddy, William Kenison, Carson Mallett, Talon McMann, Kye Pelchat, Jacob Provencher, Deagan Stover and Erik Young.
Grade 7: Camden Bingham, Audrey Carrier, Blake Cyr, Bailey Phillips, Trevor Simino and Kasen Smith.
Grade 6: Tayah Ball, Abigail Bovay, Phoenix Chen, Damean Collins, Averie Grootenboer, Cambria Hall, Darius Hayward, Korbyn Keddy, Lucas Manuel, Trey Pruden, Lyvia Rexford and Hannah Samson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.