Lancaster Elementary School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Mariah Allin, Elijah Carrier, Amos Colby, Katryna Dube, Jude Percey, Ainsley Savage, Corey Silver, Robert Southworth and Jaden Szurley.
Grade 7: Elliott Breault, Liberty Frink, Sophie Marceau, Reese McFarland, Emma Simpson and Lila Staley.
Grade 6: Axcie Hamilton, Addyson Kenison, William Kenison, Kiara Koxarakis, Mina McCarthy, Carson Miller, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Madeline Rexford, Aunahka Valdez and George Welch.
Honors
Grade 8: Robert Breault, Madeline D’Agata, Averey DeFosse, Vance Dupont, Madyson Farrow, Griffin Kenison, Breanne McCarten, Ethan Ramsay, Neil Savage, Gillian Schmucker, Aastha Shah, Brayden Shallow, Jackson Stanford and Daniel Stinson Jr.
Grade 7: Morgan Forest, Ciara Robinson and Noah Wiers.
Grade 6: Hailey Allin, Hailey Briere, Harper Brooks, Sawyer Doolan, Kenna Frith, Richard Gilson, Henry Judge, Cooper Landry, Nehal McCarthy, Jacob Provencher, Reese Robinson and Jacob Silver.
