Lancaster Elementary School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Liberty Frink, Reese McFarland and Lila Staley.
Grade 7: Kenna Frith, Axcie Hamilton, Addyson Kenison, Mina McCarthy, Nehal McCarthy, Talon McMann, Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Bethany Provencher and Madeline Rexford.
Grade 6: Chase Anthony, Audrey Carrier, Chloe Gagnon, Mariyah George, Olivia Lorenz, Isabelle Posthumus, Maren Riff and Trevor Simino.
Grade 5: Reese Dubois, Olivia Forest and Hailey Morgan.
Honor Roll
Grade 8: Josephine Farias, Morgan Forest, Kamryn Ledger, Sophie Marceau, Aubrey Merrill and Emma Simpson.
Grade 7: Hailey Allin, Elaina Ames, Cash Blanchard, Hailey Briere, Harper Brooks, Aubrie Grootenboer, Lillian Ingerson, Kayden Keddy, William Kenison, Alex Nelson, Jacob Provencher, Reese Robinson, Jacob Silver and George Welch.
Grade 6: Camden Bingham, Chase Bishop, Mahkennah Comeau, Blake Cyr, Jena Kenison, Lance Labens, Collin Milligan, Mackenzie Morgan, Harper Rowe and Kasen Smith.
Grade 5: Tayah Ball, Damean Collins, Darius Hayward, Laycee Ingerson, Korbyn Keddy, Hannah Kenison, Jaicea Ladeau, Brennan McMann, Trey Pruden, Lily Robinson, Hannah Samson and Connor Snowman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.