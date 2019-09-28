Lancaster Student One Of Five Awarded Scholarship From New Hampshire Trustees At Big E

Five college students from New Hampshire, involved in 4-H or Future Farmers of America each received a $2,000 scholarship from the New Hampshire Trustees of Eastern States Exposition (ESE) at a special New Hampshire Day reception on The Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield, Mass. Sept. 20. The recipients were: FFA members, Hezekia Eastman of Lancaster and Jenna Marston of East Kingston; 4-H members, Kelsie Pittman of Northwood and Jacob Fisher of Warner. Melissa Ells of Orange received the New Hampshire Trustee Scholarship.
Local student, Hezekia Eastman, of Lancaster, is a member of the Paradice FFA Chapter. She was involved in the following FFA events: State Convention 2016-18, National Convention 2017, Big E 2017, Parliamentary Procedure Team at Nationals 2017, receiving bronze and Farmer for a Day awards. She also served as chapter secretary and vice president.
Within her community, Eastman worked at the town farmers market selling goods and passing along information about the FFA. In 2018, she helped out her CTE High School program teaching 6-8 graders about welding. Upon graduating from White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, she plans on attending White Mountain Community College where she will pursue her passion of welding by majoring in Advanced Welding Technology.
The New Hampshire Trustees Scholarship Committee has awarded more than $173,000 to FFA and 4-H youth from the Granite State since the program began in 1979.
