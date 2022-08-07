Laura Brooks Joins Stratford Public School Staff

NORTH STRATFORD, NH — Laura Brooks will join the Stratford Public School as the Title One Teacher and Guidance Counselor for the 2022-2023 school year. Laura has a master’s degree in Administration and Public Policy.
Previously, Laura served as a second-grade teacher at Groveton Elementary School and as a literacy teacher and social worker in Vermont. After a few years of COVID quarantining and being a mother to her children, she is looking forward to rejoining the SAU 58 community.
Laura shares, “I am a ‘teacher at heart’ and love encouraging and helping others build upon their strengths and finding creative ways to help mitigate and scaffold areas of need.”
Laura, her husband, and three children participate in the local 4H clubs and are active with their family farm. Homesteading, raising chicken, sheep and goats, along with gardening, are hobbies she enjoys with her family. Laura and her family also love swimming and being at the lake as often as possible.
