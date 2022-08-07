Laura Brooks Joins Stratford Public School Staff
NORTH STRATFORD, NH — Laura Brooks will join the Stratford Public School as the Title One Teacher and Guidance Counselor for the 2022-2023 school year. Laura has a master’s degree in Administration and Public Policy.

Previously, Laura served as a second-grade teacher at Groveton Elementary School and as a literacy teacher and social worker in Vermont. After a few years of COVID quarantining and being a mother to her children, she is looking forward to rejoining the SAU 58 community.

