Lauren Chamberlain, of Lyndonville, has earned the role of Deidre McDavey in the production of “I Hate Hamlet,” at Dean College, in Franklin, Mass. The performances begin Thursday, Dec. 2, and run through Sunday, Dec 5. To learn more about the show and all safety policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.dean.edu/boxoffice. In the story, Andrew Rally, a young and successful television actor, is offered the opportunity to play Hamlet onstage, but there’s one problem: He hates Hamlet. His dilemma deepens with the entrance of the ghost of actor John Barrymore, who arrives at Rally’s apartment that once was his. In this play, by award-winning author Paul Rudnik, the contrast between two actors, Barrymore and Rally, leads to a duel over women, art, success, duty, television and the apartment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.