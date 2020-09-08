Lauren Holt Completes AmeriCorps Service; Begins Senior Year At Castleton

LYNDONVILLE — Lauren Holt, of Orford, N.H., just completed her AmeriCorps volunteer work at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon Upward Bound program. This was Lauren’s second service term as an AmeriCorps LEAP (Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program) member, serving with Upward Bound where she assisted the program in ensuring a successful summer program that went virtual for first time ever.
Members focused on increasing student’s college aspirations, helping students complete college preparatory work including STEAM fields, and assisted students in understanding the transition into college. Lauren is an alumni of the program and returned as a tutor counselor last summer in order to give back to a program that opened up a lot of opportunities for her. During her time with Upward Bound, Lauren has been able to take advantage of many opportunities to learn about the world around her and move forward on her educational journey. During her time as a tutor counselor she has been able to share that experience with the students which has made her an outstanding mentor, tutor and role model. Her knowledge and understanding of the pitfalls that often trap first generation low income students navigating the college application process has been an impeccable asset to the program.
Lauren was responsible for a “suite” of 4-6 students throughout the summer, tutored and mentored students, planned and ran activities and was responsible for helping to teach a couple core and elective classes. Lauren assisted one of the program’s English teachers for two sections of a literature and grammar course, and even co-taught the entire class for a week with another member. She also put her musical and theatrical talents to use teaching both a music and theater elective every week.
Lauren will return to Castleton University for her senior year where she studies Elementary Education with a focus in Special Education. She has done very well and recently made the president’s list this past semester. Lauren will complete her student teaching hours next semester and then pursue her teaching license upon graduation. She is also the president of Special Education Club at Castleton.
In this time of uncertainty, Lauren never wavered and provided students with a constant support system all summer long and a safe place to go whenever they were in doubt. Lauren has made a huge impact on the students in the Lyndon Upward Bound program and will continue to change lives as she moves into the world of teaching.
The AmeriCorps LEAP program at Northern Vermont University has had a tremendous impact on the local Upward Bound students. During their service, they taught, mentored and supported 43 students online from nine regional high schools in Vermont and New Hampshire over the course of the five week program. NVU–Lyndon Upward Bound offered 18 different core academic courses via Zoom that challenge the students and helped to prepare them for the fall semester. The classes ranged from various math classes to English and writing, Financial Literacy and Cohort College Counseling classes. The LEAP members also offered 12 online electives that included the opportunity to participate in Music, Creative Writing, Wellness and Yoga. This summer, the students virtually toured 11 college campuses, including colleges such as the University of Vermont, Middlebury College, Southern Maine Community College, both NVU Lyndon and Johnson, and many others. Building upon these tours, eight “Major Aspirations” seminars were offered featuring an NVU–Lyndon UB alum whom shared stories about their path to college and then successful careers in the fields of engineering, medicine, architecture, forensics, criminal justice, education, and global health.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. LEAP is a Vermont state AmeriCorps program hosted on the NVU-Lyndon campus. LEAP members focus on building capacity at host sites and providing STEAM education programming to prek-12 youth in the NEK through area nonprofits.
