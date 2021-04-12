MONTPELIER, VT – Vermont high school students looking for a scholarship to help pay the way for college can now apply to the League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund Winona Smith Scholarship program.
Applications, due on May 1, can be completed online at http://bit.ly/lwvscholarship. Students need to submit two essays (500 words), one on issues concerning voting rights and, the other, on the impact of a recent civic, national, or world event. Also required, is a letter of recommendation from a teacher.
Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their instructor. The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school and two- or four-year college or university. Scholarship recipients will be announced on June 1.
Last year, LWV scholarships were awarded to students from Hazen Union, Rutland, South Burlington and U32 high schools. Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Questions can be directed to Scholarship Coordinator Becky Miller, lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
