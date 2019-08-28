LEAP-AmeriCorps Program Wraps Up 2018-2019 Service Year In NEK

The 2018-2019 Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) current grant year ends Aug. 31. During this grant year, 42 members were enrolled for service at host site organizations throughout the NEK. Nine of those members were full time, serving 1700 hours; 5 were half time, serving 900 hours; and 28 were quarter time, serving 450 hours.
LEAP members focus on delivering STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programming to local preK-12 youth and are hosted at local education-focused nonprofit organizations. These organizations include the Cobleigh Public Library, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Kingdom Trails Association, Green Mountain Farm to School, NorthWoods Stewardship Center, Greater Barton Arts, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and -Johnson Upward Bound programs, and the Old Stone House Museum.
Vermont was just announced as the #3 AmeriState which means that per capita, Vermont produces the third highest number of AmeriCorps members each year. LEAP is actively recruiting for open service positions this fall. Contact the LEAP office at (802) 626-6638 for more information.
LEAP members earn a bi-weekly living allowance, an education award, access to professional development opportunities, and other benefits that National Service provides. LEAP is a State AmeriCorps program funded through CNCS, the Corporation of National and Community Service, and SerVermont, Vermont’s State Service Commission. The LEAP program is located at NVU-Lyndon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.