LYNDONVILLE — Girl Scouts follow their own convictions, take the lead in their own stories, and explore all the extraordinary things they’re capable of. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved.

Come and learn more about the Girl Scouts on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6-7 p.m. at the Lyndon Town School cafeteria, 2591 Lily Pond Rd. in Lyndonville.

