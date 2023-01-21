LYNDONVILLE — Girl Scouts follow their own convictions, take the lead in their own stories, and explore all the extraordinary things they’re capable of. Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to get involved in your community. Try out sample activities and see the many ways to get involved.
Come and learn more about the Girl Scouts on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6-7 p.m. at the Lyndon Town School cafeteria, 2591 Lily Pond Rd. in Lyndonville.
We host multiple in-person and virtual sign-up events throughout the year. You can also join anytime online at girlscoutsgwm.org.
With programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); and life skills, girls have the space and support they need to grow so they can see themselves how we’ve always seen them.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont through volunteer-run troops, events, and virtual programs. Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org to learn more.
