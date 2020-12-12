Students at Groveton Elementary School participated in a remote live book read on Nov. 25 with local author, Eric Pinder. Pinder read one of his stories and also shared many amazing weather-related facts. This event was done in conjunction with the school’s Title One Family event. The students were each given a copy of the book Cat in the Clouds to share at home. During the day, they participated in several STEM activities to learn more about weather. Students made homemade kites using a limited amount of supplies, while gaining a better idea about the Engineering Design Process. They were able to use the knowledge about weather and wind to help in the overall design of the kite. The event was a success, with students being able to interact remotely with a local author and ask many questions about Mount Washington and weather in general. Title I Coordinator Brenda Tilton organized the event. (Courtesy Photos)
