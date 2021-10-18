Learning Weather Data Skills At The Mt. Washington Observatory
Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Lisbon Regional School wave west through the fog toward the location of their school during a visit to the Mount Washington Observatory recently. Students in Science Teacher Leslie Houghton’s class are set to participate in the Observatory’s NSF-funded WeatherX curriculum project this fall. By using weather data collected from the summit and nearby stations, students will learn data skills while exploring the differences between “typical” and “extreme” weather. The Mount Washington Observatory is a private, nonprofit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth's weather and climate. Since 1932, the Observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or visit MountWashington.org. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Houghton)

