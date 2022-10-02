LEGO Foundation’s Visit To White Mountain Science Inc. Offers Opportunity For Continued Playful International Collaboration

LITTLETON, NH — White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI) welcomed the LEGO Foundation and Play@Heart from Denmark, and the Tufts Center for Engineering Education and Outreach (Tufts CEEO) from Medford, Mass. to the White Mountains on Sept. 5. WMSI (pronounced “whimsy”), a Littleton-based educational non-profit, provides STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) opportunities to students and teachers throughout northern New England. This international collaboration began in Fall 2021 when the LEGO Foundation awarded a $2.8 million grant to Tufts CEEO to amplify the work of organizations like WMSI that are engaged in playful engineering-based learning (PEBL).
“Our schools and partners have benefited tremendously from this grant,” said Amanda Carron, WMSI’s PEBL Fellow and associate director of programs. “We have been able to consult with more teachers, hire more staff, and offer more programming directly to students. This grant has really amplified our impact and reach to more people than ever before.” In the 2021-22 school year, a record 900 students and 145 teachers participated in WMSI programming across a service area of over 2,000-square miles.
The grant not only has allowed WMSI to expand their reach, but also to be intentional about making programming more playful. During the visit, WMSI, the LEGO Foundation and Tufts CEEO discussed how impactful incorporating more play has been on students in their respective communities and the strategies each has used to better support schools.
“Whether a school is in a small town in Northern New Hampshire or in a city in Denmark, students benefit from play,”explained Jeremy Knowlton, WMSI’s executive director. “We know that it is a natural way for kids to learn. We see how well they respond to it. The people at the LEGO Foundation are experts in play, and incorporating their feedback, input and ideas into our programming at WMSI will only make it that much better.”
Of course, the visit was not without time for play and innovation. True to the nature of their missions, the three organizations played together with some of the STEM tools used in WMSI programming — creating a Rube Goldberg-style soccer machine. The day wrapped up with a viewing of the brand new documentary showcasing WMSI’s work with local schools and community partners, allowing the LEGO Foundation to directly see the impact of the grant on the community. Created by filmmaker Keanu Jones, in collaboration with Tufts CEEO, the documentary can be seen on WMSI’s website at the link below
The LEGO Foundation will return to the area in April 2023 to visit local schools and work with teachers.
“This visit is the next step in a long-term collaboration between WMSI and the LEGO Foundation,” said Knowlton,“and we are excited to continue exchanging ideas on how to make both North Country and Danish schools more playful and engaging for our respective students.”
Based in Billund, Denmark, the LEGO Foundation strives to make learning through play a priority for every child. By working with all kinds of partners, including parents, teachers, caregivers, policymakers, academics, businesses, grassroots organizations, NGOs and governments, all over the world, the LEGO Foundation is working on creating and advocating for systemic, evidence-based change to how adults help children learn. Together with their partners, the LEGO Foundation is opening the world’s eyes to the incredible potential in every child — when children are free to learn as they play.
Started in 2013, White Mountain Science, Inc. strives to excite kids and teachers with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) knowledge and skills and give them rich opportunities to grow as creative problem solvers. WMSI has offices and runs camp programs in Littleton. Additionally, WMSI delivers programs to students and teachers through out northern New Hampshire. Learn more at www.whitemountainscience.org.
Tufts Center for Engineering Education and Outreach (CEEO) is an interdisciplinary center dedicated to creating the next generation of problem solvers, kindergarten through college, through engineering education. Housed within Tufts University School of Engineering, Tufts CEEO is home to students, staff, post doctoral fellows, and faculty from engineering, education, child development and computer science who collaborate on educational research and educational tool and technology development. Working to bridge the divide between research and practice, Tufts CEEO’s outreach team works to transform research into programs and resources that can be used by stakeholders and provide continuous feed back to researchers. Partnerships with global corporations and foundations help to further disseminate knowledge and tools generated at the center. Learn more at ceeo.tufts.edu.
