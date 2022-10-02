LEGO Foundation’s Visit To White Mountain Science Inc. Offers Opportunity For Continued Playful International Collaboration
Representatives from the LEGO Foundation, Play@Heart, Tufts CEEO and WMSI crafts a Rube Goldberg-style soccer machine during their visit to WMSI in Littleton on Sept. 5. (Courtesy photo)

LITTLETON, NH — White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI) welcomed the LEGO Foundation and Play@Heart from Denmark, and the Tufts Center for Engineering Education and Outreach (Tufts CEEO) from Medford, Mass. to the White Mountains on Sept. 5. WMSI (pronounced “whimsy”), a Littleton-based educational non-profit, provides STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) opportunities to students and teachers throughout northern New England. This international collaboration began in Fall 2021 when the LEGO Foundation awarded a $2.8 million grant to Tufts CEEO to amplify the work of organizations like WMSI that are engaged in playful engineering-based learning (PEBL).

“Our schools and partners have benefited tremendously from this grant,” said Amanda Carron, WMSI’s PEBL Fellow and associate director of programs. “We have been able to consult with more teachers, hire more staff, and offer more programming directly to students. This grant has really amplified our impact and reach to more people than ever before.” In the 2021-22 school year, a record 900 students and 145 teachers participated in WMSI programming across a service area of over 2,000-square miles.

