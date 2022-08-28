WASHINGTON, D.C. – Leia Barth, a home-schooled student in Concord, Vt., has been named as one of 105 students across the nation to be named as a 2023 Horatio Alger Association National Scholar. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, recently announced the inaugural class of 105 high school juniors who are the recipients of its esteemed scholarship. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Association has awarded its National Scholarship of $25,000 to high school seniors.

In 2021, the Association announced a restructuring of its scholarship programs to award students one year earlier in support of early intervention by providing resources throughout the college selection and application process. The Scholars will have access to a multitude of services throughout their senior year and during their college tenure, including: Financial aid counseling; College selection advising; online college success seminars discussing financial literacy and budgeting, time management, health and wellness and other issues affecting college students; 24/7 mental health support available via phone and online; emergency funding to assist students experiencing food insecurity, homelessness and medical emergencies.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.