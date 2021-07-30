Leia Wood, of Bradford, was virtually inducted into the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society during the 2021 Honors Convocation, held via Zoom on June 9, 2021 at Granite State College in Manchester, N.H.
Leia Wood Inducted Into Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society At Granite State College
