LES Toys For Tots Drive

The Lancaster Elementary School Student Council and National Junior Honor Society decided to go bigger then the usual Hat Day fundraiser and set a modest goal of $300 and 50 toys to help VFW Post 3041's Toys for Tots drive. The group far surpassed that goal with the delivery of a $606.58 check and 190 toys on Dec. 11 to the Post: from left, Aubrey Merrill, Lila Staley, Emma Simpson, Addyson Kenison, Sophie Marceau, Liberty Frink, Hailey Brier, Samantha Watkins, Morgan Forest, Brooke Lavoie, and English teacher and Student Council Advisor Angie Lavoie, along with VFW's John Polkey, Ginny Gelinas, Donna Gaudette and Pete Morey. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

