Littleton High School’s White Mountain Chapter of the National Honor Society honored three current NHS members with pins to celebrate one full year of service, and also inducted five new members to the Chapter on Dec. 5. New members received a certificate and took the NHS pledge. Shown above of the 2021-2022 members of LHS NHS: in front from left, seniors, Lauren McKee, Gabriealla Lemay and Alexi Hastings; back row, juniors, Joseph Woodson, Gordon Chau, Tye Simon and Allyson DeMoras. Senior student and vice president of the Chapter, Madeline Carbonneau, was unable to attend the ceremony, but did provide a pre-recorded speech. Below, new inductees, holding their candles, recite the NHS pledge, from left, Gordon Chau, Allyson DeMoras, Alexi Hastings, Tye Simon and Joseph Woodson. (Courtesy photos)

