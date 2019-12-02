LI Students Tour Plymouth State University

Seven Lyndon Institute students, who participate in VSAC’s (Vermont Student Assistance Corp.) Educational Talent Search program, toured Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Nov. 6, along with 25 other students from area schools who participate in VSAC’s GEAR Up program. The day consisted of an informational session with PSU admissions counselors, a tour of campus and lunch in the dining hall. Participants include: from left, Emma Montgomery, Julia Bigelow, Andrzej Prince, Holden Middleton, Nicole O’Connor, Morgan Emmons and Lizzy Shattuck. Since 1969, VSAC Talent Search has been providing career and college planning services to students at 40 Vermont schools who meet income guidelines and have an interest in pursuing education or training beyond high school.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Rhode Island church vandalized for 2nd time
- The Latest: Wintry storm snarls travel, cancels classes
- State trooper charged in crash that injured 2 heads to court
- Evacuation slide falls from jet approaching Boston airport
- Police: Man called out of work drunk, tried to rob workplace
- LSU fans invited to grab a grassy gift ahead of championship
- FAU meets SBU in Boca Raton
- Holy Cross, Mercer meet in Boca Raton
- Hofstra, Canisius meet in Boca Raton
- Dona Fay Ellsworth - Obituary
- Animal Cares: Life Is So Short
- Newport Man Facing DUI Following Crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.