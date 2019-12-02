LI Students Tour Plymouth State University

Seven Lyndon Institute students, who participate in VSAC’s (Vermont Student Assistance Corp.) Educational Talent Search program, toured Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. Nov. 6, along with 25 other students from area schools who participate in VSAC’s GEAR Up program. The day consisted of an informational session with PSU admissions counselors, a tour of campus and lunch in the dining hall. Participants include: from left, Emma Montgomery, Julia Bigelow, Andrzej Prince, Holden Middleton, Nicole O’Connor, Morgan Emmons and Lizzy Shattuck. Since 1969, VSAC Talent Search has been providing career and college planning services to students at 40 Vermont schools who meet income guidelines and have an interest in pursuing education or training beyond high school.

