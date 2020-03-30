Liam Tobin, of St. Johnsbury, has been named to second honors on the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
Liam Tobin Named To Second Honors On Dean’s List At Clark University
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Priest accused of sexually abusing minor to resume duties
- Lamont considering ways to keep more people home amid virus
- Remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities
- 2 Rhode Island courthouses close in response to virus
- RI regulators OK plan to buy power from Conn. solar project
- 11 residents of veterans' home die, at least 5 from virus
- Vermont candidates do not need to gather signatures to run
- New Hampshire getting another $147M from virus aid package
- Maine plant ready to begin producing COVID-19 tests
- UMaine to offer classes in food preservation for residents
- Task force finishes plan for child education center's future
- Vermont Officials Announce New Cases; Mitigation Efforts Likely To Be Extended
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.