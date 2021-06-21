MONTPELIER — The American Legion Department of Vermont recently announced the winners selected from over 100 outstanding students vying for Department scholarships this year.
The second-place winner of a $1,000 award was Lily Barth, of Concord, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Department Commander Ronald LaRose said, “We are pleased and proud to assist and encourage these deserving young people to seek higher education.”
All winners are listed at www.vtlegion.org or Dept Headquarters at alvthq@talofvt.com or (802) 223-7131.
