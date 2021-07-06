Lily Barth Recipient Of St. J Players 2021 W. Clark Noyes Theatre Arts Award

Dr. Sharon Howell, headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy, presented Lily Barth, of Concord, with the St. Johnsbury Players 2021 W. Clark Noyes Theatre Arts Award during the school’s Class Day Program June 6.
This award is given annually to a graduating high school senior who has demonstrated excellence in the theatrical arts and intends to pursue theatrical arts in college.
In March, Lily’s dramatic script, “An Honest Mistake,” received a Regional Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards. Lily will be attending the University of Notre Dame this fall where she will major in Creative Writing, including Playwriting.
The St. Johnsbury Players was founded in 1936 and is the Northeast Kingdom’s oldest community theatre group. For more information, go to StJohnsburyPlayers.org.
