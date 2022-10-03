Lindsay Carpenter Elected President Of New England Educational Opportunity Association
Buy Now

From left, NEOA's first president, Mariam Belgrave Howard (1976-1977), and Dr. Arnold Mitchem, president emeritus of the Council for Opportunity in Education, are shown with Lindsay Carpenter, newly-elected president of NEOA (New England Educational Opportunity Association). (Courtesy photo)

Lindsay Carpenter was recently elected president of The New England Educational Opportunity Association (NEOA). NEOA is an organization of professionals who are actively interested in ensuring equal educational opportunities in higher education.

The mission of NEOA is to advocate for access to and success in postsecondary education for low-income individuals, first generation college students, and students with disabilities, and to develop the skills and knowledge of educational opportunity professionals working with this population. Founded in 1976, NEOA has membership of more than 300 educators throughout the six New England states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. This is a three-year commitment, beginning this year as president elect.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.