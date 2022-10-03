Lindsay Carpenter Elected President Of New England Educational Opportunity Association

Lindsay Carpenter was recently elected president of The New England Educational Opportunity Association (NEOA). NEOA is an organization of professionals who are actively interested in ensuring equal educational opportunities in higher education.
The mission of NEOA is to advocate for access to and success in postsecondary education for low-income individuals, first generation college students, and students with disabilities, and to develop the skills and knowledge of educational opportunity professionals working with this population. Founded in 1976, NEOA has membership of more than 300 educators throughout the six New England states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. This is a three-year commitment, beginning this year as president elect.
The New England TRIO programs consist of 137 federally funded educational opportunity programs assisting almost 50,000 middle school, high school and college students in both urban and rural communities throughout the region. Combined, these programs receive federal funding of over $42 million a year to promote access to and success in higher education.
Lindsay is the product of these federal programs. She was a participant in Upward Bound and a Talent Search student from 2000–2002, from Lyndon Institute, where she has become the new director of their recently funded Upward Bound program. The goal of Upward Bound, similar to most educational opportunity programs, is to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in, and graduate from, institutions of postsecondary education. The 12-month program provides assistance with high school course selection, study skills, SAT preparation, college and career information, college selection and financial aid applications. Students also tour colleges, volunteer in their community, and attend various student leadership conferences.
Lindsay has a history of accepting positions which helped improve the lives of those she has come in contact with. In January 2017, she was hired as the Talent Search counselor for the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) – working at LI. In this role, she found a true calling, aligning her background with her professional goals. As an outreach counselor, she maintained a caseload of approximately 122 students ranging from grades 6-12 and visited schools on a regular basis, providing students and their parents with information, assistance and counseling to aid them in pursuing post-secondary education.
In 2015, Lindsay was hired as the program director for the Lyndon Economic Opportunity AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. During this time, she enrolled hundreds of local professionals as AmeriCorps members serving with local community partners, including nearly 30 NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound alums. This role allowed Lindsay to build and strengthen her close-knit community, learn about grant writing, and continue to support the Lyndon Upward Bound program. Her history with TRIO has allowed her to give the program’s summer AmeriCorps members insight, opportunities and guidance that they would not get elsewhere.
In 2013, Lindsay moved on from her role as 4-H educator for University of Vermont Extension to work for the Patrick and Marcel Leahy Center for Rural Students, a position where she reached out to middle school students, creating and providing curriculum to enhance student aspiration and illustrate a path to help them meet their educational goals. Additionally, in this role, she was the coordinator for the Promise Scholarship for TRIO eligible students at NVU and provided a mentoring program and support structure to facilitate college graduation. Her closeness with the community, awareness of first-generation, college-bound student issues, and overall commitment to these ideals make her an outstanding young professional.
In the Lyndonville area, Lindsay is an active member of the Kingdom East School Board and a longtime supporter and board member for HOPE (Helping Other People Everyday) — the area’s private social services organization which provides food, clothing and support for the neediest families in the Northeast Kingdom. In past years for HOPE, she helped to organize events that earned more than $5,000 in support, but more importantly had all areas of the community involved: service agencies, high schools, as well as college and community leaders.
She started the PROSPER (PROmoting School-community-university Partnerships to Enhance Resilience) initiative at Lyndon Town School and is a continuing board member there. This program provides information about education, as well as confidence and skill-building activities for sixth- and seventh-grade students and their families. She has also served on the Lyndonville Rotary and Cobleigh Library boards. Her ties with her high school also remain strong, serving on the former LI Alumni Association, and as a LI corporator and Board of Trustee.
Through her civic responsibilities and in her career, she offers rural and low-income students the guidance to step off the path of poverty and strive for success. She has a strong moral direction to make the lives of those around her better, and knows the potent power an education has to impact the lives of students just like her.
The TRIO Programs (initially just three programs) are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are referred to as TRIO. The Federal TRIO Programs (Talent Search, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math/Science, Veterans’ Upward Bound, Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Centers, and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program) help students to overcome economic, social, academic and cultural barriers to higher education. TRIO students are first-generation, college-bound and from low- to moderate-income families and/or are students with disabilities. New England’s TRIO Programs provide academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, financial guidance, and other supports necessary for educational access and retention. TRIO programs provide direct support services for students, and relevant training for directors and staff.
