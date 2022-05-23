Lisa Grimes Named 2022 North Country Region Champion For Children

GROVETON, NH — The New Hampshire Administrators Association announced the winners of their regional awards at the Grappone Center in Concord on May 13. Each SAU nominates an individual who goes above and beyond on behalf of children in their volunteer efforts. Those individuals are honored at the local level. Then each region selects a winner who goes into the state level pool. SAU #58 recently learned that Lisa Grimes was selected for recognition as the 2022 North Country Region Champion for Children.
Lisa was nominated at the building level, voted on by a local committee, then the North Country Superintendents. Superintendent Dr. Ronna Cadarette spoke regarding her nomination, “Lisa Grimes embodies a fantastical history of every nook and cranny of Groveton Elementary and High School. Now, she keeps them spit shined volunteering far beyond her scheduled shifts, and this will surely be her legacy. Life has thrown Lisa many curveballs that she managed to make grand slams. She did not opt to pursue a formal education past Groveton High School.”
The committees consider how individuals have contributed in a meaningful way to be considered to have given distinguished and voluntary public service to benefit children.
Lisa started a family when she was young and embraced the opportunity to make a career out of every opportunity she has had with SAU #58. Her family faced many challenges. Through all of the adversity, she has used these as opportunities to be a testimony to resilience, fortitude, and just plain old grit. She shares her stories to inspire.
Lisa embodies through action, the guiding principles to champion efforts designed to successfully provide for the needs of all children above her normal duties. “She literally uses every bone in her body, all that she is to go above and beyond in support of learning opportunities for the children and adults of Groveton, New Hampshire. She enables us all to follow her and Roar and Soar, as our 2022 Champion for Children … her blood is surely pulsing purple!” said Cadarette. “We are extremely proud to have her represent us to receive this additional honor.”
