LEBANON, NH — Students in Kindergarten through Grade 4 from Lisbon Regional School and Landaff Blue School traveled to the Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, N.H. on April 6, as an extension of the Children’s Literacy Institute Foundation’s Year of the Book Grant from the 2021-2022 school year.
This continuation grant is called the CLiF Momentum Grant. The purpose of the grant is to continue the pro-literacy culture in the school community.
At the Lebanon Opera House the students watched the Youth Education Series: Dance of Hope. Students were introduced to East African music and dance, along with the inspirational stories of peers from Uganda. Dance of Hope, the youth-based arts education touring program from Uganda, empowers young people to explore the transformative spirit of music, dance and storytelling. All touring participants are at-risk children who use the arts to turn their negative stories into positive ones while inspiring audiences to do the same.
Following the trip, several students participated in the Panther PAWdcast which is Lisbon’s school podcast shared on the Panther YouTube channel. They talked about the clothing, drums and musical experience from the Dance of Hope event. They also liked their picnic lunch and playground fun after the performance where they could sit with their friends and share about what they liked about the program. The CLiF grant paid for the tickets to the program, while the Lisbon Education Foundation sponsored the buses for the trip.
