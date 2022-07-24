Lisbon Regional School Receives CMF North Country Special Education Award

Ned Olney, president and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation, presents a partnership award through its CMF Kids Program to Lisbon Regional School's Special Education coordinator/behavior specialist, Laura Clark. (Courtesy photo)
LISBON, NH — Lisbon Regional School is one of six school districts to recently receive a Crotched Mountain Foundation partnership award through its CMF Kids program. CMF Kids collaborates with under-resourced New Hampshire school districts to support and strengthen special education for kids with the most complex disabilities.
The six recipient school districts come from Coos and Grafton counties and include Lisbon, Berlin, Milan, Littleton, White Mountains, and Northumberland’s Stratford Public and Stark Village schools. The awards will fund initiatives over three years, all designed to strengthen the social, emotional and educational outcomes of children with complex disabilities.
According to Samuel Natti, LRS principal, “the application was a comprehensive 13-question process that identified the needs of the school along with a three-year plan, goals and budget to address those needs. We plan on using the award to implement a school-wide framework that improves outcomes for all learners, with an embedded focus on a more inclusive special education program. This award gives us an opportunity to contract with resources outside of our school district to provide professional development for our staff which will lead to increased student engagement in the classroom.”
“As we have for nearly 100 years, Crotched Mountain Foundation is committed to serving the most vulnerable children in New Hampshire,” said Ned Olney, president and CEO of CMF. “With CMF Kids, we’re able to serve the hardest to reach children in some of the poorest communities. Working closely with our school partners, and supported by our donors, Crotched Mountain is proud to help children with disabilities from the North Country succeed in their schools and their communities.”
The CMF Kids investments will support the following initiatives: specialized curriculum training for general and special education teachers; expansion of a life-skills-vocational training program; paraprofessional training leading to credentialed certification as behavior technicians; the building of more inclusive special education programs that promote cultures of acceptance and competence; and wrap-around support services to include case management, tutoring and rehabilitative supports. Special education equipment, technology and infrastructure support is also provided to schools.
