Lisbon Regional School Receives CMF North Country Special Education Award
Ned Olney, president and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation, presents a partnership award through its CMF Kids Program to Lisbon Regional School's Special Education coordinator/behavior specialist, Laura Clark. (Courtesy photo)

LISBON, NH — Lisbon Regional School is one of six school districts to recently receive a Crotched Mountain Foundation partnership award through its CMF Kids program. CMF Kids collaborates with under-resourced New Hampshire school districts to support and strengthen special education for kids with the most complex disabilities.

The six recipient school districts come from Coos and Grafton counties and include Lisbon, Berlin, Milan, Littleton, White Mountains, and Northumberland’s Stratford Public and Stark Village schools. The awards will fund initiatives over three years, all designed to strengthen the social, emotional and educational outcomes of children with complex disabilities.

