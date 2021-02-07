Lisbon Regional School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Principal’s List
Grade 12: Moriah Jellison, Aiden Jesseman, Grace Mahoney, Olivia Mardin, Travis Peters, Sable Quinn and Rachel Strout.
Grade 11: Kendal Clark, Daniel Cole, Kiley Hill, Mason Langmaid, Carroll LeClair, Abigail Mahoney and Andrew Strout.
Grade 10: Merrick Houston, Destiny Hudson and Victoria Jellison.
Grade 9: Julia Aldrich-Gauthier, Owen Beebe, Caleb Burns and Haley Cavanaugh.
Grade 8: James Fish, Emily Mitton and Derek Stratton.
Grade 7: Meredith Barnes, Iona Blake, Bailey Clark, Jacob Houghton and Madilyn Towle.
Grade 6: Konnor Bailey, Deacon Choate, Zinnia Kuzmeskus, Josie Lafond, Amelia Metcalf, Emma Smith, Ailee Stratton and Ellie Wilcox.
Grade 5: Jayden Hesseltine and Jaina Katz.
Grade 3: Ashley Knox
High Honors
Grade 12: Austin Fisher, Michael Langmaid, Logan McKinley, Camille Robert and Nathan Superchi.
Grade 11: Sara Brown, Noah Cacio, Dylan Colby and Roberta Holmes.
Grade 10: Kaitlyn Clark, Tayler Clark and Hayden Moody.
Grade 9: Mya Drew and Madison Sochor.
Grade 8: Douglas Danforth, Everrett Locke, Tanner Mardin, Adelaide Northrop, Linnea Trudell-Pokropowicz and Alexander Wilcox.
Grade 7: Allie Clement, Gavin Davidson, Ava Hamlett, Bruin Kuzmeskus, Noah Lauzon and Jaedyn Roman.
Grade 6: Ayden Bailey, Madalynne Bradstreet, Alex Locke, Curran Smith and Harrison Sweitzer.
Grade 5: Gunner Burt, Jessie Carmen, Carter Colby, Landen Daniels, Miaya Dodge, Ryan Doubleday, Tucker Holbrook, Landon Knox and Jacob Smith.
Grade 4: Chloe Bedor, Desmond Blake, Allison Bousquet, Meghan Cavanaugh, Mason Colby, Ava Court, Grace Culver, Emmalynn Daniels, Tyler Hubbard, Rachel Santy, Elliott Stratton and William Yarosh.
Grade 3: Grace Aldrich, Cassidy Choate, Paityn DeFosse, Mercedes Hesseltine, Raelynne Humphrey, Dylan Mitton, Karter Peterson and Bryce Wood.
Honors
Grade 3: Brayden Simmons
