Lisbon Regional School recently announced those students achieving the principal’s list and the honor rolls for the second semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Principal’s List
Grade 12: Peyton Clark, Austin Fisher, Moriah Jellison, Aiden Jesseman, Michael Langmaid, Grace Mahoney, Olivia Mardin, Logan McKinley, Travis Peters, Sable Quinn, Camille Robert, Rachel Strout and Nathan Superchi.
Grade 11: Kendal Clark, Daniel Cole, Kiley Hill, Mason Langmaid and Abigail Mahoney.
Grade 10: Merrick Houston and Victoria Jellison.
Grade 9: Julia Aldrich-Gauthier, Owen Beebe and Haley Cavanaugh.
Grade 8: James Fish and Derek Stratton.
Grade 7: Meredith Barnes, Iona Blake, Bailey Clark and Jacob Houghton.
Grade 6: Zinnia Kuzmeskus, Josie Lafond, Amelia Metcalf, Emma Smith, Ailee Stratton and Ellie Wilcox.
Grade 5: Jessie Carmen, Charlotte Fish, Jayden Hesseltine, Jaina Katz and Jacob Smith.
Grade 3: Grace Aldrich, Ashely Knox, Karter Peterson and Bryce Wood.
High Honors
Grade 12: Alexis Bach
Grade 11: Sara Brown, Ryleigh Carroll, Dylan Colby, Mason Jacobs, Mason Kociban and Carroll LeClair.
Grade 10: Griffin Barnes, Azaria Eathorne, Destiny Hudson and Mariah Langdoc.
Grade 9: Allison Burns, Caleb Burns, Mya Drew and Madison Sochor.
Grade 8: Douglas Danforth, Natasha Holbrook, Tanner Mardin, Emily Mitton, Adalaide Northrop and Linnea Trudell-Pokropowicz.
Grade 7: Allie Clement, Gavin Davidson, Ava Hamlett, Bruin Kuzmeskus, Noah Lauzon, Cullen O’Traynor and Madilyn Towle.
Grade 6: Konnor Bailey, Madalynne Bradstreet, Bryce Culver, Tyler Leno and Harrison Sweitzer.
Grade 5: Gunner Burt, Emily Choate, Carter Colby, Landen Daniels, Ryan Doubleday, Tucker Holbrook, Landon Knox and Asa Metcalf.
Grade 4: Chloe Bedor, Desmond Blake, Allison Bousquet, Abigayle Burke, Meghan Cavanaugh, Mason Colby, Izabella Cornelio, Ava Court, Grace Culver, Emmalynne Daniels, Leon Darling, Tyler Hubbard, Lucas Marstiller, Jocelyn Santaw, Rachel Santy, Elliott Stratton and William Yarosh.
Grade 3: Paityn DeFosse, Mercedes Hesseltine, Raelynne Humphrey and Dylan Mitton.
Honors
Grade 9: Dominic Otero
Grade 6: Ayden Bailey and Curran Smith.
Grade 4: Vaughn Curtis
Grade 3: Jerran Hannaford and Trevor Morrison.
