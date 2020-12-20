Little Shoppers

Good Shepherd Catholic School students had fun recently Christmas shopping for their family members. Even thought the PTG could not assist this year, they managed to continue the tradition and open the Christmas Shoppe for the students. Many people donated inventory for the shoppe. There will be lots of unique gifts under the tree this year and lots of proud children who will experience the joy of giving, including: from left, Ashley Heath, Serpouhie Yeramian, Richard Rutherford, Hunter Vigeant, Hope Merritt, Rikki Gingue, Andre Abella, Marion Goodhue and Iain Meininger. (Courtesy Photo)
