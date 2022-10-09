Littleton Coin Company Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners
LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2022 recipients of annual scholarships totaling $26,000 in support of the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and outstanding area students.

The Rena Hood/Bartlett McKinney Memorial Scholarships honor two long-time LCC staff members’ dedication to education and community service. Each year they are given to children of LCC employee-owners. This year’s recipients are Aidan Connolly of Manchester, N.H., and William Clark of Landaff, N.H.

