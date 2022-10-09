Littleton Coin Company Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2022 recipients of annual scholarships totaling $26,000 in support of the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and outstanding area students.
The Rena Hood/Bartlett McKinney Memorial Scholarships honor two long-time LCC staff members’ dedication to education and community service. Each year they are given to children of LCC employee-owners. This year’s recipients are Aidan Connolly of Manchester, N.H., and William Clark of Landaff, N.H.
Aidan is the son of Ted and Lorraine Connolly; his father works in software development in LCC’s IT Department. A graduate of Manchester Memorial High School, this fall Aidan is pursuing dual majors in Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute. He hopes to work either in robotics or to combine robotics with designs for new types of prosthetics.
William is the son of Beth Miller-Clark, who works in LCC’s Fulfillment Department. A graduate of Lisbon (N.H.) Regional School, this fall William is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science at Plymouth State University. He has volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country; is in the biking program of Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country in Franconia, N.H., and has earned a life ranking with the Littleton Boy Scouts for managing his fellow Scouts’ various community projects, a leadership achievement only four percent of Scouts attain.
LCC also presented scholarships to the top three students in the Littleton High School (LHS) Class of 2022. They are Valedictorian Alexi Hastings, who will complete her liberal arts general education credits at White Mountains Community in Littleton with plans to transfer to a four-year program to finish earning her bachelor’s degree, and Salutatorian Gabreialla Lemay, who is pursuing a nursing degree at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine.
Third Honors recipient is Kaylee Manzella, who is attending Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. where she is pursuing a career goal to become a nurse anesthetist. She was also the recipient of one of two Fannie Sundman Memorial Scholarships given in honor of a beloved LCC founder.
The other Sundman Memorial Scholarship recipient was Angel Grace Anan. These scholarships recognize LHS graduates who display exemplary character, integrity and a commitment to community service.
For more information about employee-owned LCC and its career opportunities, visit LittletonCoin.com.
