LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2023 recipients of seven annual scholarships totaling $26,000 for the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and outstanding area students. Four of these scholarships went to members of the Class of 2023 at Littleton High School.

Valedictorian Allyson DeMoras is a New Hampshire Scholar and president of the White Mountains’ Chapter of the National Honor Society. Allyson also has been her class president for four years and a member of the LHS Players. She graduated from LHS having already earned 32 college credits, and will be attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall. Allyson is planning a dual major of Homeland Security and Justice Studies with a career goal to work for the FBI as a Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Analyst.

