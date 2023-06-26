In photo at left is Anna Harvey and her mother, Ellie Harvey of LCC’s Marketing Department. At right is Rowan Connolly with his father, Ted Connolly of LCC’s IT Department. Both students are proudly displaying their 2023 scholarship awards. (Courtesy photos)
In photo at left is Anna Harvey and her mother, Ellie Harvey of LCC’s Marketing Department. At right is Rowan Connolly with his father, Ted Connolly of LCC’s IT Department. Both students are proudly displaying their 2023 scholarship awards. (Courtesy photos)
LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2023 recipients of seven annual scholarships totaling $26,000 for the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and outstanding area students. Four of these scholarships went to members of the Class of 2023 at Littleton High School.
Valedictorian Allyson DeMoras is a New Hampshire Scholar and president of the White Mountains’ Chapter of the National Honor Society. Allyson also has been her class president for four years and a member of the LHS Players. She graduated from LHS having already earned 32 college credits, and will be attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall. Allyson is planning a dual major of Homeland Security and Justice Studies with a career goal to work for the FBI as a Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Analyst.
For her contribution of more than 450 hours of community service, Allyson also received a Fannie Sundman Memorial Scholarship from LCC that honors the company’s beloved co-founder.
Also receiving a Sundman Scholarship is Amber Lamotte, who is attending Keene State College to study Elementary Education with the goal of becoming a teacher. These two Fannie Sundman scholarships recognize LHS graduates who display exemplary character, integrity and a commitment to community service.
Salutatorian Gordon Chau is a New Hampshire Scholar, the White Mountains’ National Honor Society vice president, senior class vice president, and a tri-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and tennis. Gordon also completed more than 200 hours of community service. He plans to major in Computer Science at the University of New Hampshire with a career goal to work for a major technology company.
Joe Woodson received the third LCC scholarship. A National Honor Society member, as well as a member of LHS’s competitive robotics and golf teams, and a Littleton Chamber of Commerce Student of the Year, Joe plans to enroll this fall at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University whose academic headquarters are located in Daytona Beach, Fla. He is working on earning his private pilot’s license, with the goal of becoming a pilot for the United States Air Force.
The Rena Hood/Bartlett McKinney Memorial Scholarships honor two longtime LCC employees’ dedication to education and community service. Each year they are given to children of LCC’s employees. This year’s recipients are Anna Harvey of Woodstock, N.H. and Rowan Connolly of Manchester, N.H.
Anna is the daughter of Ellie and Robert Harvey; her mother works in LCC’s Marketing Department. Thanks to her grandfather, Anna has been a coin collector from a young age. A graduate of Lin-Wood Public School, Anna plans to pursue a major in mathematics at Plymouth State University this fall. She is considering a career either as a math teacher or as an actuary, analyzing the financial costs of risk and uncertainty.
Rowan Connolly is the son of Ted and Lorraine Connolly; his father works in software development in LCC’s IT Department. A graduate of Manchester Memorial High School, he will be attending Southern New Hampshire University this fall. Passionate about filmmaking, he plans to study media production as well as mechanical engineering. He enjoys video editing, art, drawing and writing movie reviews.
