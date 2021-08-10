LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2021 recipients of annual scholarships totaling $26,000 in support of the continuing education of children of our employee-owners and exemplary area students.
Each year, two Rena Hood/Bartlett McKinney Memorial Scholarships awarded to children of LCC employee-owners honor the dedication of two long-time LCC staff members to education and community service. This year’s recipients were Travis Peters and Rachel Westover.
Travis is the son of Assembly Team Leader Melissa Peters and Benjamin Peters of Landaff, N.H. He graduated from Lisbon Regional High School and will be attending White Mountains Community College with a major in Business Administration. Travis plans to continue working with his family’s logging business, where he hopes to use the business skills he acquires to assist in multiple areas.
Rachel is the daughter of Photographer Stephanie Westover and Senior Buyer Ken Westover of Bethlehem, N.H. A Profile School graduate, Rachel will attend the University of Rhode Island and plans to major in Criminology with a focus on Psychology. She took a forensic course in her junior year of high school, and her goal is to be a forensic psychologist working as a crime scene investigator or criminal profiler in the next six years.
LCC was also pleased to present scholarships to the top three students in the Littleton High School (LHS) Class of 2021. Valedictorian Christian DeMoras graduated high school with 44 college credits and over 120 hours in service to the Littleton community. He will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a major in Business Administration. Salutatorian Riley Johnson is a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist and 2020-2021 National Rural & Small Town Scholar, and will be attending Dartmouth College and majoring in Statistics. Third Honors recipient is Landon Bromley, who will be studying Exercise Science at Merrimack College in the fall.
Two Fannie Sundman Memorial Scholarships were also awarded. Honoring a beloved LCC founder, they recognize LHS graduates with exemplary character, integrity and commitment to community service. The first of this year’s two recipients is Landon Bromley, who gave more than 220 hours of service to the Littleton community. The second scholarship was awarded to Mariah Stillings, who will attend the University of New Hamsphire in the fall. Her plan is to major in exercise, then complete the UNH Physical Therapy program with the goal of becoming a pediatric physical therapist.
Littleton Coin Company congratulates these outstanding students for their academic and community service achievements, and wishes them well in their future studies. For more about employee-owned and operated Littleton Coin Company and its career opportunities for over 300 area residents, visit LittletonCoin.com.
