LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Coin Company (LCC) recently announced the 2020 recipients of seven annual scholarships totaling $25,000 in support of the continuing education of children of LCC employee-owners and exemplary area students.
Two Rena Hood/Bartlett McKinney Memorial Scholarships are awarded each year to children of LCC employee-owners to honor the dedication of two long-time LCC staff members to education and community service. This year’s recipients were Jacqueline LaFlam, daughter of Receptionist Cindy LaFlam, of Whitefield, N.H., and Mya Rutledge, daughter of Web Coordinator Naomi Drown and Shannon Rutledge of North Concord, Vt.
Jacqueline will be a third-year Business Economics major at the University of Maine Farmington with the goal of a master’s degree in Economics and a career as a financial advisor. Mya is a 2020 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and will enter Husson University in Maine this fall to study Physical Therapy and to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
LCC also presented scholarships to the top three students in the Littleton High School (LHS) Class of 2020. Valedictorian Naomi Nunez completed the LHS Health Science Technologies program, will earn her LNA licensure and has enlisted in the Aerospace Medical Services of the U.S. Air Force, with plans to complete her undergraduate degree in Pre-Medicine while on active duty. Salutatorian Jasmine Brown will attend Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. with a major in Biology and a goal of becoming a physician’s assistant or doctor in orthopedics and sports medicine. The Third Honors recipient is Jenna Doucette, who plans to study Environmental Science at Montana State University after completing a semester abroad.
In addition, Littleton Coin Company presented two Fannie Sundman Memorial Scholarships honoring a beloved LCC founder and recognizing LHS graduates with exemplary character, integrity and commitment to community service. The two recipients are Jasmine Brown and Marcos Silveira, who will attend Keene State College this fall to study Psychology.
Littleton Coin Company congratulates these outstanding students for their academic and community service achievements and wishes them well in their future studies. For more about employee-owned and operated Littleton Coin Company and its career opportunities for over 275 area residents, visit LittletonCoin.com.
