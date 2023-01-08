The Littleton Food Co-op is starting off its 2023 Partner of the Month Round-up Program with Bethlehem Elementary School’s Garden Club initiative.

Bethlehem Elementary School (BES) took over Bethlehem’s Community Garden in 2019. Due to passion and hard work of Carole Bays, Kristin Bruno and June Carr, the garden has become an integral part of all that they do at BES. Curriculum has been created to integrate the Common Core State Standards into authentic learning opportunities for our students. What started as a small group of student leaders has grown to over 50 students becoming part of the after school program.

