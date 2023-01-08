The Littleton Food Co-op is starting off its 2023 Partner of the Month Round-up Program with Bethlehem Elementary School’s Garden Club initiative.
Bethlehem Elementary School (BES) took over Bethlehem’s Community Garden in 2019. Due to passion and hard work of Carole Bays, Kristin Bruno and June Carr, the garden has become an integral part of all that they do at BES. Curriculum has been created to integrate the Common Core State Standards into authentic learning opportunities for our students. What started as a small group of student leaders has grown to over 50 students becoming part of the after school program.
Older students have had the opportunity to mentor younger students which truly enhances the social emotional learning of all students. Once they have enough money to build their greenhouse (they are close thanks to a grant from Acadia National Park), their dream is to extend this passion to their maple sugaring project. Building a sugar shack will offer additional authentic learning opportunities and also develop their students appreciation of local resources.
Littleton Food Co-op is working to make dreams like this come true just by rounding up at the register each time customers shop at the Co-op.
Member-owned LFC serves the community by providing high quality food, offered at a fair price, with outstanding service. Through its Partner of the Month Program, the Co-op sponsors a different local non-profit each month of the year. All of the Partners are locally focused, socially and environmentally responsible, non-political, and secular. Partners are chosen by member/owners by popular vote. Located at the intersection of Cottage Street and Route 302 (exit 41 off I-93), LFC is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information or to become a member, visit www.littletoncoop.com, or call (603) 444-2800.
