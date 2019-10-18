Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson Middle School will be hosting a “Gallery Walk” for the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) visitors, as well as interested parents and community members, on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4:15 to 5 p.m.
Visit the LHS/DBMS cafeteria to view what each of the schools’ academic teams and co-curricular activities are offering to students.
