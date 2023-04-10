LITTLETON, NH — The American College Application Campaign (ACAC) recently announced that Littleton High School has been named a 2022 School of Excellence winner as part of New Hampshire’s “I Am College Bound” Campaign to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential. LHS is one of 23 winners, a group of exemplary schools across the nation that are helping students pursue postsecondary success.

“The Littleton community could not be prouder of the I Am College Bound recognition,” said William Hart, Superintendent of the Littleton School District. “We thank High School Counselor Michaela Thomas for her work launching this award-winning program. Littleton High School has many students who come from low-income families. These students will be the first in their families to go to college. We anticipate this program will continue to be transformational for many Littleton High School Graduates.”

