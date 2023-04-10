LITTLETON, NH — The American College Application Campaign (ACAC) recently announced that Littleton High School has been named a 2022 School of Excellence winner as part of New Hampshire’s “I Am College Bound” Campaign to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential. LHS is one of 23 winners, a group of exemplary schools across the nation that are helping students pursue postsecondary success.
“The Littleton community could not be prouder of the I Am College Bound recognition,” said William Hart, Superintendent of the Littleton School District. “We thank High School Counselor Michaela Thomas for her work launching this award-winning program. Littleton High School has many students who come from low-income families. These students will be the first in their families to go to college. We anticipate this program will continue to be transformational for many Littleton High School Graduates.”
In partnership with the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation, LHS hosted an “I Applied” Day and several college readiness workshops for families in the 2022-23 school year. To celebrate their achievements, ACAC will present a plaque and celebrate LHS.
“There could not be a more critical time for us all to support students and educators, and the remarkable reach of this year’s application campaign demonstrates the value and strength of these collaborations,” ACAC Director Lisa King said. “As students continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we must do all we can to remove the barriers they tell us they have in accessing the education opportunities that are right for them. We are extremely proud of this year’s School of Excellence awardees, as they are true examples of how communities can work together to help students succeed.”
ACAC School of Excellence winners are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to student success and for serving as an exemplary model for their state’s college application campaign. Each year, ACAC works with designated coordinators in every state and the District of Columbia to host college application events and reach students in their schools and communities, encouraging and helping them to apply to college.
