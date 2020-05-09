Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson Middle School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the third marking period of the 2019-2020 school year.
High Honors
Grade 12: Jenna Doucette, Jacqueline Maker, Naomi Nunez, Marcos Silveira and Elisabeth Thompson.
Grade 11: Mackenzie Allaire, Landon Bromley, Hannah Brown, Christian DeMoras, McKayla Dermako, Riley Johnson, Evan Piette, Isaac Piette and Mariah Stillings.
Grade 10: Alexi Hastings and Kaylee Manzella.
Grade 9: Rayelinn Bromley, Gordon Chau and Allyson DeMoras.
Grade 8: Taytum Adams, Kierra Charest, Rebecca Colby, Camden Cook, Charles Daine, Claire Hennessey, Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Morgan Kelly, Owen Kihslinger, Ethan LaRose, Loren McCusker, Isabella Silva, Josselyn Tellier and Hannah Whitcomb.
Grade 7: Fiona Chau, Dylan Gerlack, Addison Hadlock, Hayley Natola, Claire Peacock and Shiloh Reagey.
Honors
Grade 12: Jillian Allaire, Jasmine Brown, Madison DeCoste, Tori Fullam, Dayna Garcia, Austin Hastings, Kaitlin Horner, Kelsey Houghton, Daniel Kubkowski, Raegan Porfido, Faith Santo, Falon Smith and Alexandria Woodman.
Grade 11: Seth Boulanger, Brenton Cleaves, Madison Collins, Trevor Collins, Olivia Corrigan, Jocelyn Cosentino, Kyle Dexter, Rochelle Eastman, Joshua Finkle, Isabelle Horsch, Leah Kelly, Austin Marquis, Taylor Nelson, Skylar Ogara, Parker Paradice, Nichole Regnet, Nathaly Rossi, Spenser Stevens and Emily Tholl.
Grade 10: Angel Anan, Gabriealla Lemay, Lauren McKee, Mia Rafuse and Vincent Silva.
Grade 9: Gavin Lewis
Grade 8: Bode Belyea, Nannapas Boonsungnearn, Kenzi Cleaves, Luke Colbeth, Blake Fillion, Kyle Fuentes, Ellasyn Howard, Christian Kam, Makenna Reed, Luca Rossi, William Stroker, Elise Tyler and Jessenia Welch.
Grade 7: Jayson Asselin, Reese Bartholomew, Alexis Cloutier, Truman Colby, Reece Cook, Grace Egan, Nevaeh Fahey, Jakub Fortner, Nathaly Garcia, Jonathan Kam, Nathan Lavoie, Brody Lewis, Justin Louis, Ellie Maccini, Merrick Maccini, Kaelyn Moore, Ema Ormiston, Natalia Pleischl, Logan Poulton, Mia Roman Toner, Vladamir Sar, Christopher Smith, Kahlen Stone and Kiera Therrien.
