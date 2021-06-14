LITTLETON, NH – Memorial scholarships given by the Lions in memory of Keri Jo Kingsland, Lion Robert Bowker and Past District Governor Spencer Kingsland were announced by Lions Scholarship Committee Chair Dan Stearns on video, during the 2021 Class Night program held recently at Littleton High School.
The Keri Jo Kingsland Memorial Scholarships, founded in 1967, are given by the Lions in memory, of Keri Jo Kingsland, the daughter of the late past District Governor and former Littleton Lion Spencer Kingsland and his late wife Maxine, who died at the young age of five. The 2021 recipients — Britney Ward, Mariah Stillings, Jaiden Ridlon, Morgan Linnell, Riley Johnson, McKalya Dermako and Trevor Collins — will receive $1000 each.
The Robert Bowker Memorial Scholarship is given by the Lions in memory of Club Charter Member Robert E. Bowker who was also a lawyer and judge. Preference is given to a class member pursuing a career in law or allied field of study. This year’s recipient receiving $1000 is Emily Tholl.
The Spencer W. Kingsland Memorial Scholarship is given by the Littleton Lions and friends in memory of Spencer Kingsland to a graduate with the most community service hours. Spencer was a former long-time Littleton Lion and Past District Governor of New Hampshire District44-N who was known for his volunteer service and the Lions wish to recognize and encourage this trait. Joshua Finkle, the 2021 recipient will receive $1000. Joshua volunteered 286 hours as recorded community service hours for graduation over the course of his high school career.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club 0rganization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Littleton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Littleton Diner. Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For further information or membership inquiries e-mail littleton.nhlions@gmail.com
